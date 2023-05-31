LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body of a man recovered from Harrods Creek near Prospect is that of a Louisville attorney.
The family of civil rights attorney Jim Ballinger confirmed to WDRB that his body was found just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Louisville Metro Police said a man called 911 to report the body. LMPD's River and Homicide units responded. Anchorage Fire and EMS and the Coast Guard assisted in the recovery effort.
LMPD had been searching for a man who fell off a boat and into Harrods Creek near a popular restaurant early Sunday morning.
Ballinger made headlines in 2019. He represented a group of former Louisville Metro Corrections inmates in a two-year-old federal wrongful incarceration lawsuit against the jail and city. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of seven inmates, argues the jail has, for years, improperly detained hundreds, likely thousands, of inmates after they were ordered released by judges, a problem all but ignored by top jail officials.
After the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed class action status for the inmates in 2021, Ballinger said the ruling could end up costing Metro government millions of dollars.
