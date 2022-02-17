LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The farm show at the Kentucky Expo Center is part of a busy week for tourism in Louisville.
Louisville Tourism expects this year's National Farm Machinery Show and Championship Tractor Pulls to bring in numbers similar to pre-pandemic levels.
They estimate an economic impact of more than $20 million from this event. This means guests are booking hotel rooms, eating out at restaurants and are using ride-share services during their trip for the show.
In February, there are 20 events scheduled at the Expo Center with more than 300,000 guests expected.
"It allows us to have a visibility out there that, you know, Louisville is back," Zach Davis with Louisville Tourism said. "I can travel there. I can visit."
Next month, the Mid-America Trucking Show will pull into the Expo Center which will bring about 60,000 people to the city.
Related stories:
- National Farm Machinery Show features the latest and greatest in farming equipment
- Kentucky Exposition Center prepares Freedom Hall for National Farm Machinery Show
- Longtime voice behind tractor pull at National Farm Machinery Show plans to retire
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.