LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A massive pile of dirt becomes the hottest ticket in town within hours of work.
The National Farm Machinery Show returns to Louisville and the Kentucky Exposition Center from Feb. 16-19. The annual event offers cutting-edge agricultural products, equipment and services available in the farming industry.
One of the highlights of the four-day event includes the tractor pull at Freedom Hall, with more than $200,000 in prize money. Drivers compete in five performances during the competition.
"For many people, country music stars, that dream to perform at the Grand Ole Opry, jockeys who dream to race at Churchill Downs, and drivers who dream to race at the Dayton 500...this is the puller's dream," Ian Cox, Kentucky Venues spokesperson, said. "To pull in Freedom Hall on this red soil."
It starts with 1,300 tons of dirt at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Some of the red clay has been used for more than 50 years for the annual tractor pulls.
The process demands around 75 truck loads to fill the floor at Freedom Hall. Days later, by Sunday afternoon, the dirt will be removed for the next event.
"Moving this type of dirt is our kind of business," Cox said. "By 2 p.m., we'll have a full-sized basketball court set up for the women's Bellarmine basketball game."
