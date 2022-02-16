LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The National Farm Machinery Show and Championship Tractor Pull continues in Louisville, February 16-19.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the latest trends in farming at Kentucky Exposition Center.
The 2021 National Farm Machinery Show was postponed.
Kentucky Venues was excited to bring it back.
This annual show allows the agribusiness industry to learn about the latest equipment updates, explore new technology and prepare for the spring planting season.
The National Farm Machinery Show is the largest indoor farm show in the country.
It's more than 1.2 million square feet of agricultural equipment, services and technology.
Free seminars range from market and weather strategies to building better grain dryers.
Championship Tractor Pull is held in conjunction with the National Farm Machinery Show.
More than 70,000 fans will fill Freedom Hall during the weekend.
Wednesday, February 16
7 p.m. $10, $30 and $40
Thursday, February 17
7 p.m. $10, $30 and $40
Friday, February 18
7 p.m. $15, $35 and $45
Saturday, February 19
12 p.m. $10, $30 and $40
7 p.m. $25, $35 and $45
Admission to the National Farm Machinery Show is free and open to the public.
February 16-19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Parking is $10 per vehicle, $20 per bus.
