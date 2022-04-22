LOUISVLLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Farmer Elementary School teacher won a national award and a $25,000 prize Friday.
Jessica Goodman, the school's science, technology, engineering and math lab teacher, received the prestigious Milken Educator Award during a ceremony at Farmer Elementary. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Goodman's national recognition and $25,000 award at the event.
"It's just an unbelievable honor," Goodman said after receiving the national award. "I knew that it was a very prestigious award and not many people receive it, and it's unbelievable that I received this award."
The Milken Educator Award is given to outstanding elementary and secondary school teachers, principals and education professionals who demonstrate exceptional educational accomplishments inside and outside their classrooms that often go unheralded, according to the selection criteria.
Recipients are also early- to mid-career educators who show leadership potential and motivate students and colleagues.
Goodman said she did not know what she will do with the $25,000 prize, though she said she may spent part of the award on her classes.
"I love working with students," she said. "I love seeing all of my kids try new things. I'm our STEM teacher, so I really have a passion for hands-on learning and innovative ideas and creativity."
Milken Educator Award recipients also get networking and development tools throughout their careers, according to the Milken Family Foundation.
The organization has doled out $70 million in awards and $138 million in awards and professional development opportunities since its inception, according to the foundation's website.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.