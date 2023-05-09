LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fatal crash is under investigation on the Joe Prather Highway near Elizabethtown.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Scotty Sharp tells WDRB that the crash happened about 8 a.m. He was told it was a head-on crash between two vehicles.
Sharp confirmed it was a fatal crash, but he did not have details on what happened.
Hardin County dispatchers said the highway is closed between Shepherdsville Road and Wooldridge Ferry Road, as KSP investigators reconstruct the accident scene.
There is no word on when the Joe Prather Highway will reopen.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2023. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.