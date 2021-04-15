LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A serious crossover crash involving a semi had westbound lanes of closed Interstate 264 for about an hour Thursday at Brownsboro Road.
Louisville Metro Police said in a release the crash was reported before 4:30 p.m. Thursday. It is not known what caused a semi traveling eastbound on I-264 to hit a guardrail and sign. The driver was ejected as the semi veered back on to the interstate and crossed the grassy median into the westbound lanes. The truck went off the road and into the tree line at the bottom of the ramp from Brownsboro Road.
The driver of the semi was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he later died.
Westbound lanes of the interstate were blocked by emergency vehicles at the bottom of the ramp where traffic from Brownsboro Road would merge on to I-264. All lanes reopened just before 6 p.m.
