HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is reviewing dashcam video of an arrest made after a police chase in Hardin County in February 2021.
According to an arrest citation, Kentucky State Police tried to pull Joshua Tyler over for not having a taillight.
Tyler failed to stop, and led KSP and the Hardin County Sheriff's Office on a police chase. The citation said he drove on the wrong side of the road, drove through a yard and attempted to hit a police cruiser.
When Tyler stopped, police dashcam video shows him exit the car with his hands up and follow police orders to get on the ground. As he is getting down, a Hardin County Sheriff's deputy pulls Tyler to the ground and begins punching him. Then, another sheriff's deputy and KSP trooper also punch and kick Tyler.
Tyler's father, Joseph Tyler, saw the dashcam video for the first time Tuesday night that came from his son's attorney.
"They beat a boy that was laying on the ground handcuffed backwards," Joseph Tyler said. "I apologized to my own son and told him I'm sorry because I didn't know you didn't fight back, I wasn't sure," said Joseph Tyler.
Joseph Tyler said his son has a criminal history.
"He ran because he's been in trouble with the law, he's scared, and he ran," he said.
According to the arrest citation, police said Joshua Tyler reached for a pocketknife while resisting arrest. Joseph Tyler said it was likely a pocketknife he used for work as an electrician.
FBI Louisville is reviewing the video. In a statement to WDRB News, the agency said "FBI Louisville is aware of the video and is evaluating the facts and circumstances of this incident. The FBI opens hundreds of civil rights cases each year, including investigations into color of law violations. This is a responsibility FBI Louisville takes seriously, and we will address this matter accordingly."
Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said the department conducted an internal investigation after the arrest. He said the investigation reveled officers used "necessary force of arrest."
The arresting officer on the citation is Rusty Johnson. Ward said Johnson no longer works for the Hardin County Sheriff's Department.
According to his attorney, Joshua Tyler agreed to a plea deal to serve seven years. His public defenders declined to comment because of the pending FBI investigation.
But Joseph Tyler hopes bringing the video to light could bring his son some justice.
"Not saying he needs to be released tomorrow, we're not saying that ... But he doesn't deserve the time they're trying to give him for this incident," he said.
