LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is holding a virtual meeting on April 6 to discuss future COVID-19 boosters, announced on Monday.
According to a news release, the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will discuss future COVID-19 vaccine booster doses and the process for selecting specific strains of the virus to address current and emerging variants.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and National Institutes of Health will also participate in the meeting.
"As we prepare for future needs to address COVID-19, prevention in the form of vaccines remains our best defense against the disease and any potentially severe consequences," Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a news release.
According to a news release, the meeting is intended to assist the agency in developing a general framework.
Since the start of the pandemic, 969,114 people have died in the U.S. from the virus, according to the CDC.
