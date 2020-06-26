LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal agents have seized a shipment of more than 10,000 assault weapons parts at the UPS hub in Louisville after a smuggler tried to sneak the contraband into the U.S. from China.
"This smuggler was knowingly trying to avoid detection, however, our officers remain vigilant, ensuring our community is safe," said Thomas Mahn, port director in Louisville.
Authorities estimated the value of the shipment at nearly $130,000.
The smuggler, who tried to send the parts from Shenzen, China, to Melbourne, Florida, via Louisville, had labeled the contents of the shipment as steel pin samples. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release Friday that smugglers commonly try to elude detection by labeling dangerous contraband as something harmless or a legitimate commodity.
The importing of weapons and ammunition is regulated and restricted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized the shipment on May 22.
