LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have announced federal charges against three suspects accused of looting a west Louisville Kroger and an area gun store during the recent civil unrest this past summer.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Kentucky, the three defendants have been charged by a federal grand jury, "as a result of civil unrest in Jefferson County during the period of Monday, June 1, 2020, through Wednesday, June 3, 2020."
Authorities say 29-year-old Jordan K. Johnson, of Glasgow, Kentucky, and 27-year-old Frederick F. Reed, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, have been indicted for stealing controlled substances from the pharmacy at the Kroger at 2710 West Broadway on June 2. Both men are charged with conspiracy to commit burglary involving controlled substances, as well as conspiracy to distribute controlled substances for their possession with intent to distribute alprazolam (Xanax) between June 2 and July 1.
Johnson is also charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Authorities say on July 1, he was found in possession of a handgun, despite a prior felony conviction.
Shortly after the looting incident took place, Kroger issued a statement saying that, "We are saddened by the events of last night, but are thankful that none of our associates or customers were injured during the incident."
Facebook Live video obtained by WDRB showed people running out the back door of the Kroger. Some people can be seen with arms full of merchandise. Others were seen pushing carts full of groceries.
Federal authorities say they've also filed charges against a suspect in connection with the theft of firearms from an area gun store. Authorities say De'Aisjia S. Shrivers has been indicted on a charge of stealing from a licensed firearms dealer, after she and others stole three firearms from the business.
She's also charged with a single count of possession of a stolen firearm.
According to the news release, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Secret Service and the Louisville Metro Police Department all took part in the investigation of these cases.
The announcement brings the total number of people charged federally in connection with the looting to 11.
"In Louisville, we honor and protect lawful protest, but loot our businesses and expect to go to federal prison," said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman, in a statement.
