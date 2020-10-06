LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell dropped felony rioting charges against 18 people on Tuesday, including Rep. Attica Scott, stemming from protests near the Louisville Free Public Library on Sept. 24.
Scott, a Louisville Democrat, was detained while marching with protesters to call for justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who died at the hands of white police officers serving a search warrant on her apartment on March 13.
Louisville Metro Police Department has accused Scott of being "part of a large group" that was ordered to disperse "and failed to do so," according to her arrest report, which lists charges of unlawful assembly, failure to disperse and first-degree rioting, a Class D felony. O'Connell said there is no evidence that the defendants are guilty of felony charges.
NOW: @JeffCoAttyKY dismisses felony riot charges against 18 defendants including @atticascott4ky, @Ashantilynn01.— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) October 6, 2020
A WDRB News crew saw one person — not a group — smash a window of the main branch of the Louisville Free Public Library and throw a flare inside the building.
Shameka Parrish-Wright, co-chair of the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, was arrested alongside Scott, according to her attorney, Ted Shouse, who told WDRB News at the time that "it appears LMPD is targeting protest organizers."
"This arrest and these charges are outrageous," Shouse said in a statement. "Shameka Parrish-Wright is a pillar of this community. She was arrested alongside a sitting member of our legislature for exercising her First Amendment rights."
Misdemeanor charges against Scott and others are still pending.
This story will be updated.
