LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency is concerned Kentucky children who lived through December tornadoes may feel trauma for years to come if it's not addressed.
According to a news release, mental health experts suggest parents and caregivers create a stable environment by establishing a routine, finding ways to connect with children and remind them that they're safe, along with focusing on positive things and small successes.
FEMA said signs of trauma can include nightmares, changes in eating or sleeping habits, flattened emotions, irritability and hearing noises that aren't there.
There are resources across the state to help children suffering with trauma. The American Red Cross can help connect people to mental health professionals by calling 800-733-2767.
