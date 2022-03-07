LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Fern Creek Fire Department released a new smartphone application for residents and responders.
The department said the app will allow the organization to connect with Fern Creek residents to provide information quickly. It was developed by The Fire Department App, a division of OCV, LLC, a software company.
Fern Creek is the first first department in Kentucky to launch an app. It's designed to provide public safety information on fires, car accidents, road closures and more.
"We get a lot of questions about, 'We didn't know the fire department did this, we didn't know the fire department had this as a resource or we didn't know you were that big,'" Fern Creek Fire Chief Nathan Mulvey said. "And so this is one of those ways that we hope to just be able to make a better connection with our community."
Download our free mobile app! pic.twitter.com/m8KGvkLgcP— J.T. Yuodis,PIO (@PIOYuodis37) March 7, 2022
The app will feature services the fire department provides, along with weather, social media, community resources and employment opportunities.
"Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are, their smartphones," Kevin Cummings, vice president of OCV, said in a news release. "Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public."
To download the free app, click here. It's available on Apple Store and Google Play.
