LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight students in Jefferson County Public Schools have committed suicide so far this school year, according to the district.
The reason for every case has not been made public, but the parents of Seven Bridges, the 10-year-old from Kerrick Elementary School who took his own life Saturday, blame bullies.
"I want to tell you bullied children to stay 'Seven Strong,'" said Tami Charles, the boy's mother. "Seven sacrificed his life to highlight your despair in order to make it better for your future."
Charles said her son was choked on a school bus and called a racial slur months before his death. Thousands of people responded to Seven's story online, and that number includes a multitude of parents who shared similar losses and frustrations with bullying in their kids' schools.
It's prompting a bigger conversation: How do you protect your child?
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said any parent who becomes aware of bullying at their child's school should report it to school immediately. That report can be made to a teacher, a counselor, an assistant principal or a principal at the school.
"We expect the school personnel to act and be very vigilant," Pollio said.
Parents who still are not satisfied with the outcome can take the issue further.
"I would encourage any family that doesn't think the school is doing everything to contact the central office so that we can take care of the situation as well," Pollio said.
JCPS also staffs bullying interventionists who can come to a child's school and analyze and address the root of the problem. A call or email to the bullying tip line also notifies the assistant superintendent overseeing your child's school.
The tip line is (888)-393-6780.
To access the JCPS Bullying Prevention Website, CLICK HERE.
The next step could be changing bus routes, classes or even schools. JCPS cautions outcomes vary by case.
Seven's case is among the worst outcomes, and Pollio said the district will investigate it to see if it could have been prevented.
"We're mourning as well, as a school community, but we will definitely get to the bottom of how things were addressed at the school level," Pollio said.
"All the things that they tried didn't work," Charles said. "Jefferson County, I'm sorry you lost such a great child."
