LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event focused on quality of life was hosted at Lynn Family Stadium on Sunday.
The 10th annual Fight for Air Climb was hosted at the soccer stadium in the Butchertown neighborhood in Louisville. It's sponsored by the American Lung Association.
Families, athletes and first responders climbed stairs to raise awareness and funds for people with lung disease. It's a climbing challenge many look forward to each year.
"It kind of became a tradition for us," said Adam Bayor, a New Albany firefighter. "Zach kind of got us all doing it so we've been doing it for seven or eight years. So it is something we just kind of get together and do and get the guys who will come out and do it with us."
More than 742,000 people in Kentucky suffer from lung disease.
