LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the St. James Court Art Show prepares for its 67th year, a local historical society was gifted two pieces of the show's history on Wednesday.
The Filson Historical Society received two historically significant St. James Court Art Show posters to preserve for future generations. The artwork includes a 1981 poster celebrating the show's 25th anniversary and the 60th anniversary print from 2016.
Over the decades, the St. James Court Art Show has become a staple for the community, bringing in thousands of artists from around the region.
"That's just another great example of how important arts is for a community," said Mayor Craig Greenberg. "How it adds vibrancy and authenticity and creativity and energy to our community and you can do it in one of the best neighborhoods, not just in Louisville, but truly anywhere in this country right here in Old Louisville.:
The St. James Court Art Show is scheduled for Oct. 6-8. Admission is free.
