LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Aug. 26 is Women's Equality Day, meant to commemorate the 1920 certification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.
The Filson Historical Society in Louisville will hosting a program Saturday that features networking, speakers and entertainment from the Real Young Prodigys.
We are discussing plans for the Women’s Equality Day event on Saturday at the Filson Historical Society and presenting a proclamation. Please tune in.https://t.co/aakZj1PGvG— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) August 26, 2022
"Things like paid leave impact everyone. They don't just impact women," said Gretchen Hunt, executive administrator for the city's Office of Women. "When women's rights and voices suffer, the entire community suffers. So this is a call to action."
The event is free and open to the public. Coffee and light snacks will be provided. It starts at 10 a.m. at the Filson Historical Society on South 3rd Street in Old Louisville.
