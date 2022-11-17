LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Before Breonna Taylor's death and the social justice protests that followed, a group of researchers had their focus on the Louisville Metro Police Department.
The researchers studied the impact of the department's de-escalation training, analyzing whether the training had any effect on LMPD's use of force incidents.
The study showed use of force against civilians dropped by about 28%. Police injuries declined by 36% and civilian injuries decreased by more than 26%.
This week, the Council on Criminal Justice shared the findings of the 2019 study, completed in Louisville over a 10-month period.
LMPD gradually phased in de-escalation training in various divisions at different times. The training essentially teachers officers how to use minimal force to calm volatile situations.
Researchers compared use-of-force incidents by divisions that received the training with those that had not.
They found that de-escalation training can make police encounters with the public safer for everyone.
"In order for us to be at the top of our training, at the top of the game, these policies are going to continue to evolve, just like we call it de-escalation training now, and I think it is better and it's improved," said Dave Mutchler, press secretary for River City FOP. "But we've been doing these types of things for quite some time and officers continue to have to step up, members have to step up, understand this training and be able to utilize it on the streets."
The Council on Criminal Justice said 29 states have mandated de-escalation training for police officers. Indiana passed a use-of-force police training bill last year.
Congress has also considered mandating the training for any law enforcement agencies that receive federal grants.
