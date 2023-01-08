LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire caused major damage to a warehouse in the California neighborhood late Saturday night.
Bobby Copper with the Louisville Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 800 block of South 26th Street at around 10:15 p.m.
It took 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to contain the flames.
The warehouse was significantly damaged and an office building near it suffered minor damage.
No injuries were reported.
Arson investigators are working to determine a cause.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.