LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana has another place parents can anonymously drop off their infant.
A Safe Haven Baby Box is now in operation at the Lafayette Township Fire Department on Scottsville Road in Floyds Knobs.
When a baby is placed in the box, an alarm alerts fire crews.
Firefighters raised the funds for the safety device in just a few months.
"We send a message to parents in crisis that there's help for them, and there's other options for that baby who could be the next great leader, scholar, artist, public servant," Ryan Houchen with Lafayette Township Fire Protection said.
It's the 65th baby box in Indiana. Another one is expected to be unveiled in Jeffersonville on Tuesday.
