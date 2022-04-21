LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No injuries were reported after a fire gutted a home in the Portland neighborhood early Thursday.
The Louisville Fire Department was called to the home on West Main Street, near 26th Street, around 3 a.m. One person inside was able to escape before firefighters got there, thanks to working smoke detectors.
Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs while working to extinguish the flames.
It took about 35 firefighters 45 minutes to bring the fire under control. Some neighboring homes had minor damage.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
