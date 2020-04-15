SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana restaurant is celebrating a milestone in an unexpected way, with a special offer on toilet paper.
Fireside Bar and Grill, known for its chicken fingers and Sweet Stuff bakery items, is on Highway 311 in Sellersburg, Indiana.
The owners, Neil and Patty Smith, have been in business there for 35 years, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, their anniversary is nothing like they expected it would be.
"I thought it would be neat to have tents and music, and you know, I just thought it would be a really neat way to celebrate the community and our staff and family, but it’s obviously different times," Patty Smith said.
Instead of a party, the Smiths are showing customer appreciation by selling toilet paper, which has proven to be a currency during the pandemic, for a dollar with every takeout order.
The dining room where guests used to sit and socialize has become a main highway from the kitchen to the curb for curbside pickup.
But, even during a difficult time like this, the Smiths are still grateful.
"Having a great partner, having a great staff, community support, loyalty on both sides with your employees and your customers," Patty Smith said.
The owners are sure that what's gotten Fireside Bar and Grill through 35 years of business will also get it through this time of social distancing.
