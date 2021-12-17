LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first case of the omicron variant has been confirmed in Kentucky, announced by Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday evening.
According to an analysis Tuesday of data from South Africa, where omicron is driving a surge in infections, the variant seems to be more easily spread from person to person and better at evading vaccines while causing less serious illness.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that early data suggests omicron is more transmissible than delta, with a doubling time of about two days.
Based on specimens collected last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said omicron accounted for about 3% of genetically-sequenced coronaviruses nationally.
Beshear will hold a press conference with Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
