LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first Kentucky hotel to use solar and wind energy is now open.
The La Quinta Inn and Suites by Wyndham Louisville East is accepting reservations.
The hotel is located off Old Henry Road and Interstate 265, across the street from UofL Health Medical Center Northeast.
Solar panels have already been installed at the four-story, 94-room hotel, and wind mills are expected to be installed soon.
"That energy can be used to power the hotel, and once we get it all up and running, it will provide about 25-30% of the hotel's energy," Managing Partner Sunny Dronawat said.
The hotel has an indoor heated pool, a gym and is dog friendly. There is also 750 square feet of event space, with a meeting room that accommodates up to 50 guests. There are also plans to add a bar and expanded food options.
It's the first hotel in the city to use solar and wind energy generation.
