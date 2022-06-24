LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first "probable case" of monkeypox in the state of Kentucky has been identified in a Louisville resident.
The patient is from Jefferson County and did initially test positive for monkeypox. State health officials only consider it a "probable" moneypox infection.
The initial testing is done by the Kentucky Department for Public Health Division of Laboratory Services.
Since June 23, there have been 173 monkeypox cases reported by the CDC.
“Identifying the first case of monkeypox in Kentucky is concerning but not surprising," State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said in a news release. "Fortunately, the risk to the general public remains low. We continue to work closely with CDC and our local health department and healthcare partners to contain the spread of this virus.”
No more information will be released on the patient.
The second case of monkeypox in Indiana was confirmed earlier this week.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.