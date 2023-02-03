LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville first responders are teaching drivers how to quickly clear intersections — especially on Dixie Highway.
It's part of an effort to make the job easier for paramedics responding to accidents.
Friday afternoon, traffic was busy at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Gagel Avenue. Most of the time, cars sit bumper-to-bumper on Dixie Highway.
It's that kind of traffic that Jesse Yarbrough, the chief of Louisville Metro EMS, said is regularly keeping paramedics from where they need to be.
"Traffic is always a challenge ... especially at certain times of the day," Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough said rush hour is always the most challenging time of the day.
"It varies as to whether people pull over or not," he said. "Sometimes they don't hear us until we are right up on their bumper."
Yarbrough isn't the only one who has noticed the delays. Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Chief Jason Meiman said it's important to remind drivers to clear intersections quickly.
"Shutting down roads, something we don't want to do, but it is something we have to do in order to get emergency responders into areas such as Dixie Highway," Meiman said.
Earlier this week, a WDRB News viewer posted an image on Facebook showing an ambulance stuck in gridlocked traffic on Dixie Highway.
"In Shively, you've got the medians that are a good 8-10 inches high," Yarbrough said. "Sometimes there's no place for traffic to go."
However, Meiman said there are things drivers can do to help. He said they should routinely glance into their rearview mirrors while driving and provide extra space between themselves and the vehicle in front of them at stop lights. Additionally, they should not sit in the middle of intersections waiting for lights to change.
He adds that drivers should always bear in mind why these practices are important.
"The big picture is that there are lives being saved," he said.
Meiman said they are also training paramedics to recognize alternate routes.
"And we're also telling people that, with the amount of traffic, our units are starting to form behind each other," he said. "So, when one emergency vehicle passes, please look for another one because there could be one right behind it."
"We recognize if things are gridlocked and if there is no where for traffic to move, there is just no where for traffic to move," Yarbrough said. "The last thing we want people to do is start running red lights and causing additional car wrecks and things like that, because that doesn't help anyone."
Both men said drivers should keep these tips in mind even when you aren't driving on Dixie Highway.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.