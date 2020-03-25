LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says representatives of law enforcement will be stationed outside all hospitals in Jefferson County, beginning Wednesday afternoon.
The move comes in response to an order earlier this week by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, asking the state national guard to have a presence outside all hospitals in Kentucky.
Mayor Fischer issued a statement Wednesday morning:
"Governor Beshear earlier this week asked law enforcement and the National Guard in the state to have a presence at hospitals across the state, in preparation for them to get busier in coming days. Starting this afternoon, Louisville Metro Police and other local law enforcement officers will be stationed outside hospitals in Jefferson County."
As of Tuesday afternoon, Jefferson County had 31 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as well as four presumed positives. Statewide, Kentucky had 124 positive confirmed cases as of Tuesday afternoon.
