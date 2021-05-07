LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Margaret Handmaker was named the executive director of the Louisville Accelerator Team, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday.
The newly established team will work with city agencies and partners to guide American Rescue Plan spending, which is expected to be $430 million for the city, according to a news release.
Working under contract to coordinate the drafting of equitable spending priorities and bring leaders together, Handmaker will try to ensure federal dollars are used beneficially.
"This one-time influx of federal funding provides us with both opportunity and responsibility," Fischer said in a news release. "I appreciate Margaret's willingness to step up against for her city."
Handmaker has experience in the public and private sector. She is the president of Ellico, which provides consultant services to large corporations and cities.
She has also served as secretary of revenue for Kentucky, along with chief of international and economic development for Louisville Metro Government.
"The work of the Louisville Accelerator can have a tremendous, transformative impact on our city for years to come," Handmaker said.
