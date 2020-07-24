LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said that while it frustrates him to see racial justice protesters without masks, demonstrators’ constitutional rights outweigh the need to cite them for not wearing facial coverings.
"I totally get the frustration," Fischer told WDRB News on Friday. "... First Amendment rights that people have … are powerful. ... And they’re more powerful, let's say, than citing somebody for not wearing a mask."
With protests to demand justice for Breonna Taylor planned for this weekend, along with counter-protests, the mayor said the Louisville Metro Police Department will intervene when protesters break laws.
Leaders of the NFAC militia have been in contact with city officials to let them know where the group will assemble and go, and Fischer said he appreciated the communication.
Counter-protesters, too, have said they plan to come to Louisville, but the mayor said it's unclear how many will participate. The last time counter-protesters announced a presence, only about a dozen showed up.
"You hope for a dozen," Fischer said, "but you plan for hundreds and hundreds and thousands."
Fischer also said that he, like others, is frustrated with the speed of the state’s investigation into the death of Taylor.
