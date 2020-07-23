LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department will close roads and increase their presence, among other precautions, as armed militias are planning to protest downtown Saturday.
Groups associated with the Three Percenter movement and a Black militia known as the “Not Fu**** Around Coalition” are expected to face off in Jefferson Square Park on Saturday along with other people who have, for several weeks, been protesting the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor by police.
Maj. Aubrey Gregory told reporters Thursday that the groups are expected to be armed, but everyone police have spoken with has expressed the desire for peaceful protests.
“We have been in contact with both groups coming to Louisville, and we expect nothing but a peaceful protest this weekend,” he said.
To help ensure that, police will limit vehicle access around the park, including prohibiting parking on the streets surrounding Jefferson Square Park.
And police will use bike rack barriers to create a buffer zone and separate the protesters.
Gregory said police will create a “no-go zone” on Fifth Street “to try and keep those people with "alternative viewpoints” separated. The department will try not to intervene as long as protesters do not break the law, police have said.
“LMPD remains committed to peaceful expression of views under the First Amendment,” police spokeswoman Jessie Halladay said in a statement. “As we have done for several weeks, there will be no need for police intervention as long as there is no threat to personal or public safety. We will not allow the barricading of streets by non-law enforcement, impeding traffic, or attempting to threaten or force people not involved in the protests from their intended destination.”
Gregory said the department has been in contact with other law enforcement, including Kentucky State Police, but have not requested assistance for this weekend.
And Gregory told reporters he spoke with the founder of “NFAC,” Grandmaster Jay, who said he is coming to Louisville to “voice his concern” over the death of Taylor but expected a non-violent protest.
“I take him at his word as I have no reason not to,” he said.
Another group of activists is traveling more than 1,000 miles from Colorado to Louisville to rally and protest. The group will be here by 2 p.m. Friday and will begin protesting at Metro Hall.
"We're calling for justice," said Shenika Carter, the group's organizer. "We're calling for an indictment. We're calling for charges. We're calling for acknowledgement."
Carter said the caravan carrying about 40 Coloradans left just after 3 p.m. Thursday and has no plans to be violent or criminal when they arrive to Louisville.
"The reality is that I'm willing to come and peacefully protest and stand in solidarity with my brothers and my sisters because that is my community, even if I'm considered and deemed an outsider," she said.
The following street changes were announced for Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m.:
- Close down Jefferson Street between Fourth and Seventh streets. (Road closures start at 8 a.m.)
- Close down Liberty Street between Fifth and Seventh streets.
- Close down Fifth Street between Market Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
- Close down Sixth Street between Market and Liberty streets.
