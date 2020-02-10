LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man was arrested after he beat his wife so severely they thought she was dead.
According to an arrest report, a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office was sent to the eastbound lanes of I-64, near the Simpsonville exit, just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 7, on a report of an erratic driver. The caller said the driver crossed all lanes of traffic and was even speeding on the shoulder.
That vehicle was driven by 36-year-old Nevin Partain, according to the arrest report. The deputy followed Partain, who was driving a grey Chevy Tahoe, before pulling him over on Taylorsville Road.
Police say what they found inside the car was disturbing.
According to the arrest report, Partain smelled strongly of alcohol and had bloodshot, watery eyes. There was blood on his hands, his knuckles were swollen, and there were scratches on his face.
When authorities saw the woman in the car, they at first thought she was dead.
Police say she "appeared lifeless" and had been badly beaten. According to the arrest report, her hair was stuck to the driver's side door and the center console. Police say her blood covered the center console and the steering wheel, and had pooled in her lap. Her lip was busted, she had a cut on her nose, several contusions on her head, and her face and eyes were swollen.
"The windshield was broken where the victim's head had struck the windshield at some point, as evident by hair in the cracks of the windshield," the arrest report states.
At first police say the woman could barely speak, but the deputy eventually determined that she was Partain's wife. She told officers that he regularly abuses her verbally and physically.
Partain allegedly told police that they were arguing when she grabbed the steering wheel and drove them off the road. He said they were just trying to get home, and claimed he didn't realize she was injured as badly as she was.
The woman admitted to having a glass of wine with dinner.
According to the arrest report, the evidence suggested that Partain was the primary aggressor.
He was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and careless driving.
He is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
