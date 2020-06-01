LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flames are shooting from the roof of Dino's Food Mart at 26th Street and Broadway, in the Russell neighborhood, where David McAtee, 53, was shot and killed.
WDRB's Travis Ragsdale is at the scene. The fire started at about 10:45 p.m. He said it is unclear what sparked the fire.
.@TravisRagsdale reporting a fire on the roof of the food mart in the Russell neighborhood where #DavidMcAtee was shot and killed last night. pic.twitter.com/HhLgnnnueC— Marcus Green (@MarcusGreenWDRB) June 2, 2020
The Louisville Fire Department is responding. The fire is under investigation.
