LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's day two of travel headaches for many at Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Inside Louisville's airport many strangers have become friends after swapping stories of travel woes, whether it has been travelling to or from Louisville.
"I immediately started calling all the airlines," said Mackenzie Moir while waiting for a friend to retrieve luggage.
Moir was traveling back to Louisville from Phoenix with the Sacred Heart Academy basketball team following a tournament.
"We were supposed to fly in this morning all on the same flight, ended up getting switched to a flight yesterday to make sure we get home, to Nashville and drive up. So we rebooked for this morning then at 3 a.m. got a call that was canceled," Moir said. "We had to split up but we got 17 people home on a couple different flights."
Its a similar story swapped among others standing around baggage claim.
Many with the goal to get home before Christmas Eve.
"I'm trying to get back to my family for the Christmas holidays," said Bright Yeboah, traveling from Louisville to Virginia. "Very frustrating though, got my kids presents and can't even go."
Yeboah's flight was delayed, causing him to miss a connecting flight in North Carolina.
Muhammad Ali International Airport's spokesperson, Natalie Chaudoin said the airport's runways have remained open, thanks to snow crews working 12 hour shifts.
"It's ready to go, we've had flights flying overnight," Chaudoin said.
It is up to individual airlines to determine cancellations or delays.
According to FlightAware, 20 flights were cancelled on Thursday from Louisville's airport, and more than 80 delayed.
As of Friday at 9 p.m., 22 flights were canceled and more than 60 delayed.
"We are hopeful that the airlines are able to make adjustments, rebook those flights that were able to get canceled to help get people where they want to go to see those friends and family," Chaudoin said.
Chaudoin said it is hard to predict what a high volume of delays the past couple days, will bring for flights heading out this weekend.
"It's just a matter of getting those aircrafts kind of rerouted, repositioned to be able to pick up with their normal schedule now that hopefully most of that winter weather is out of the way," Chaudoin said.
But many are holding out for flights this weekend, even if it's later than originally planned.
"Got another flight tomorrow, the earliest 6:40 p.m.," said Yeboah.
Chaudoin highly recommends staying on top of your flight status and checking with your airline app or online.
