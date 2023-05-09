LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Floyd Central High School student died early Tuesday on a rural road in southern Indiana.
The Floyd County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Jeff Firkins said the department is investigating a crash that happened about 6:43 a.m. in the 4000 block of SR 11. That's a main road that runs between Elizabeth and Georgetown.
Firkins said the male driver of the pickup was traveling north, left the roadway and hit a tree. He died at the scene. The The family of the teen arrived at the scene a short time later.
The investigation continues. The sheriff's office said it does not plan to release additional information.
