LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County and New Albany are considering options for the future of animal services in the area.
Last month, New Albany's city council voted to end an agreement with Floyd County regarding their joint animal shelter.
The city claims the county owes more than $1 million in payments for the shelter. On Friday, some of the county's commissioners and council members met to discuss how to move forward.
Some possibilities include contracting out animal services or creating a new deal with New Albany.
County and city leaders both feel the agreement hadn't been working and said its simply a matter of figuring out where to go from here.
"The paramount importance is the task of taking care of the animals and safety for our citizens is maintained throughout whatever transition we do," Floyd Co. Commissioner Al Knable said. "So, I look at this as something we're going to walk through together and make sure it's done right."
New Albany's mayor said the next steps will depend on the services that people in the county believe is lacking. It will then be up to the county council and county commission to decide what services will be provided.
New Albany will continue providing the county services through the end of this year.
