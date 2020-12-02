LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As coronavirus cases continue to soar, the top health official in Floyd County, Indiana, has been fired.
With no discussion, the Floyd County Commissioners voted 2-1 on Tuesday night not to approve a new term for Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris.
Only Commissioner Tim Kamer voted to keep Harris.
“In my humble opinion, I think it's bad timing,” Kamer told WDRB News.
He said he saw no reason to get rid of Harris, especially in the middle of a pandemic.
“I still believe that the right decision was to certify Dr. Harris and to continue his term and help us get through the pandemic and beyond," Kamer said.
In a statement, Commissioners Shawn Carruthers and John Schellenberger thanked Harris for this service but didn't explain why they wanted him out.
During Tuesday night's meeting, Harris said he had not spoken with either commissioner since August.
“There has not been due diligence done because of this lack of due process and effective communication,” Harris said.
Harris has been aggressive in fighting COVID-19. He ordered bars to close early, reduced restaurant capacity and urged schools to move to virtual instruction.
Kamer said he is not 100% sure if that contributed to Harris’ ouster.
“I know it's caused a lot of disruption. I know it's caused frustration with parents and other health professionals,” Kamer said. “But it's a pandemic. That is what we're fighting, and it doesn't matter what choice I make or Dr. Harris makes. It's always going to offend or bother someone, and I firmly believe he was looking out for the greater good of the community.”
Neither Harris nor the two commissioners who voted him out agreed to interviews.
The Board of Health will now select a replacement that must be approved by the commissioners. Kamer said residents should not worry about any disruption in service.
