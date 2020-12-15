LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Floyd County commission reappointed its top health officer Tuesday night after voting to end his term two weeks ago.
During the board of health meeting, county commissioners said when they voted not to reappoint current Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris at their last meeting, they hoped the health board would bring forward a new health officer.
But the board chose Harris.
During the meeting, one Floyd County resident asked the commission why they certified him Tuesday when they wouldn't two weeks ago. Earlier this month, commissioners voted 2-1 to not approve a new term for Harris.
"We don't deal with Dr. Harris. We don't fire Dr. Harris. We deal with the board. The board agreed to step up to what we asked them to do," Floyd County Commissioner Shawn Carruthers said.
"It's a trust factor. We trust the board that they're going to do their job. And the board asked us to trust their person that they presented to us."
After the original decision, a representative for the commission told WDRB News they believed it was time to begin a new chapter for the health department, but would not comment further.
On Dec. 1, the only commissioner to vote to keep Harris was Tim Kamer, who said the decision was "bad timing," and saw no reason to get rid of Harris, especially during a pandemic.
On Tuesday night, Harris told WDRB News he just wants to take care of the worst public health emergency in more than 100 years.
