LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County's health officer won't be coming back for another term.
According to a statement, the Floyd County commissioners voted not to reappoint Dr. Tom Harris for a new term. His current term expires Dec. 31.
When asked why Harris isn't coming back, a representative for the commission said they believe it's time to begin a new chapter for the health department but would not comment any further.
Harris told WDRB News on Tuesday that he's proud of the health department's accomplishments thus far and wishes the board success in "trying to deal with the commissioners."
"I’m just happy to have served as long as I have," he said, adding that he doesn't believe it's a good idea to change health officials in the middle of a pandemic.
The commissioners said they look forward to partnering with the board of health to develop a plan moving forward.
Below is the full statement from the commissioners:
"Floyd County Commissioners have opted not to reappoint Dr. Harris as Health Officer for a new term. His 4-year term will expire 12/31/20.
The Commissioners look forward to partnering with the Health Board to develop a plan going forward; collaborating with local communities and local government.
Commenting on the vote, Commissioner President Shawn Carruthers stated “the Commissioners very much appreciate Dr. Harris’ long service to the people of Floyd County. In addition, we thank every staff member of the health department for their dedicated efforts during the pandemic.”
Commissioner John Schellenberger added “We thank Dr. Harris for his service to Floyd County and its residents and look forward to the next chapter of the Floyd County Health Department”.
Following the Commission’s action, the board of the Health Department may begin a thorough search for a new Health Officer at its December meeting."
