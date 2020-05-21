LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana officials are asking for the public’s help in tracking down car thieves.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department shared photos on Facebook that it said show suspects in "multiple thefts/auto thefts in multiple jurisdictions."
Authorities said the perpetrators "have caused substantial loss to the victims."
The department asked that anyone with information about the suspects call 812-948-5407 or the tip line at 812-948-FCSD. Tips can be made anonymously.
