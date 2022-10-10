LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Floyd County deputy shot in the line of duty is going through a long and painful recovery, reported by LEX18.
Darrin Lawson, a Floyd County deputy, was shot in the leg three months ago when a Kentucky man allegedly killed three police officers in an ambush.
Lawson went to the University of Kentucky football game last Saturday when the Wildcats played South Carolina.
"I'm still here so I'm not going to take anything for granted," Lawson said. "I'm not going to miss anything, and I think those boys would want me to get out and do the best I can to enjoy myself and that's what I'm going to do."
He's had 11 surgeries since the shooting. He opted to amputate his leg below the knee.
A GoFundMe page was set up for Lawson.
