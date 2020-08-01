LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County's longtime Prosecutor Keith Henderson has passed away, according to his office.
Deputy Prosecutor Chris Lane said Henderson died "peacefully at his home" on Saturday at the age of 59 "surrounded by family."
Henderson served five terms, nearly two decades, as the county prosecutor. Before that, he served as an Indiana State Police trooper for eight years, as well as First Sergeant and Legal Adviser for ISP. He also served as a prosecutor in Crawford County, Indiana, in 1998 before being elected as Floyd County's prosecutor in 2002. He was also the prosecuting attorney in the second David Camm murder trial in 2006.
"We have suffered an immeasurable loss with the passing of Keith Henderson," Lane said in a news release. "Keith was passionate about many things, namely God, his family, and serving the community."
Henderson leaves behind his wife Amy and three children, two daughters and a son.
In late January, Henderson announced that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2019, but it had since reached the point of affecting his physical mobility, causing him to be out of the office for several months. It is unclear if the disease ultimately caused his death.
Lane will now take over as interim prosecutor, and says he will "strive to uphold and live by the standards Keith has set to ensure the safety and protection of our community."
"This office will continue to protect and serve this community," he said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.