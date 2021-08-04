LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Citing students that are too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the Floyd County Health Department is mandating masks for all students in sixth grade or younger.
The order will take effect on Friday for students in public, private and charter schools in Floyd County.
"Multiple studies have shown the benefits of the in-classroom model of education for elementary school age children. Since they are currently too young to vaccinate, an aggressive masking program is our current best option to keep students under 12 in the schoolhouse," Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said.
Masks will also be required for students of all grades at "indoor, high-density events where social distancing may not be practical." They will not be required during recess time or outdoor sports.
The mask mandate is in effect for 31 days. Health officials say it could be extended based on spread in the community.
