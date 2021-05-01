LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second night in a row, a west Louisville Kroger will close early.
The Kroger near the intersection of South 26th Street and West Broadway will close at 7 p.m. Saturday, "to allow our associates time to properly close the store and exit the parking lot prior to LMPD barriers being placed at entrances," according to a statement from the grocery chain.
It's the second night in a row that the store has closed early.
On Friday night, the store was closed and its parking lot barricaded off. Concrete barriers could also be seen blocking the entrances of the nearby Dino's Food Mart.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement Friday evening that it put the barriers in the parking lots to "ensure the safety and security of citizens and businesses in that area," according to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for the police department. Smiley added that the barriers were put in place "solely for the purpose of traffic control" and would "not impede pedestrians in that area."
When asked for clarification on what prompted the closure and blocking of the parking lot, Smiley said the area of 26th to 28th streets and Broadway "has been significantly impacted" in years past during Derby weekend.
"At times it hindered employees from leaving so businesses would close early. This year some area businesses returned to this practice," she said. "Traffic issues also make it extremely difficult for emergency response. We are engaged in a delicate balancing act to keep our community safe so that all of our citizens and visitors have the opportunity to partake in Derby festivities."
Smiley said LMPD would be present in the area "to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.