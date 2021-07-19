LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vehicles are once again rolling off the line at Ford Motor Co.'s Louisville Assembly Plant.
Employees returned to the plant to on Fern Valley Road in south Louisville on Monday.
With a global shortage of computer chips, production was stopped at both Ford plants in Louisville.
Ford's Louisville Assembly Plant will operate on a reduced schedule after eight weeks of no manufacturing. The plant produces the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs.
A top union official says the plant told workers to expect even more downtime this year. Ford employs around 13,000 workers at the two Louisville plants.
