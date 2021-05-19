LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford Motor Co.'s latest round of production cuts because of the global semiconductor shortage includes a prolonged shutdown of Louisville Assembly Plant starting next week and lasting through mid-July.
The plant, which makes the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs, will be down for six weeks starting Monday and then for another two during its normal summer shutdown, marking July 19 as a potential return date, according to UAW Local 862 memo dated Wednesday and obtained by WDRB News.
Herb Hibbs, the plant's building chairman for UAW Local 862, told WDRB the union will try to secure work for members during the down period completing builds of Super Duty pickup trucks made across town at Kentucky Truck Plant.
But it's too soon to say whether that plan will come to fruition or how many LAP workers might be able to pick up hours, Hibbs said. The plant employs 3,900 hourly workers, according to Ford.
Ford manufacturing vice president John Savona said in a memo Wednesday that seven North American plants, including LAP, will experience additional downtime because of the global shortage of computer chips. No changes were announced for Kentucky Truck Plant.
Ford executives said in late April that the company expected to lose half of its planned production in the April-June quarter, with hopes to make up some of the lost units in the second half of 2021.
LAP has already gone dark for six full weeks in 2021, but each of the shutdowns has been no longer than two weeks. Wednesday's announcement marks the most prolonged work stoppage yet.
Savona announced the following plant changes (in his words):
- Chicago Assembly Plant will be down the week of May 31 and will operate on a reduced schedule the week of June 7
- Flat Rock Assembly Plant will be down the weeks of May 31 and June 7
- Dearborn Truck Plant and Kansas City Assembly Plant – truck line – will be down the weeks of May 31 and June 7 and will operate on a reduced schedule the week of
June 14
- Hermosillo Assembly Plant will be down the weeks of June 21 and 28
- Louisville Assembly Plant will be down the weeks of May 31 – week of June 28 (LAP previously announced a closure during the week of May 24).
- Oakville Assembly Complex will be down the weeks of May 31 - week of June 21
- Ohio Assembly Plant will produce only Super Duty Chassis cabs and Medium Duty trucks the weeks of May 31, June 7 and 14