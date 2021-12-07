LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some local children were treated to a special performance at a Louisville nonprofit that cares for children.
Jackson Snelling, a singer and songwriter who was a contestant on the most recent season of American Idol, performed for foster children at Boys and Girls Haven. Snelling spoke to the children about his experience living with autism, adoption and coping with the death of his father. He also spread awareness about suicide prevention.
Snelling, who won the JMA Entertainer of the Year Fan Choice award, hopes to inspire children to go after their dreams.
"I just want them to know that there is hope out there," Snelling said. "If they just keep grinding and chasing their dreams, they'll get out of the situation they're in and into a better one."
Boys and Girls Haven said it has transformed the lives of more than 6,000 abandoned, abused and neglected children in the Louisville area.
