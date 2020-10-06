LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an effort to help stop child abuse, Kosair Charities and the Face It movement to end child abuse held a statewide virtual event Tuesday.
Kentucky ranks first in the nation for number of reported cases of child abuse, according to a news release, and Indiana ranks second. But keeping kids safe is an adult responsibility. Kosair Charities and Face It joined together to organize the event that provided virtual training on how to detect child abuse and intervene. Ideas for improving the child welfare system were also shared.
The keynote speaker was Rachael Denhollander, a victim of Dr. Larry Nassar, one of the most prolific child sexual abusers in the country. Denhollander was on the USA gymnastics team when she read an article about an investigation into USA gymnastics in 2016 and decided to report what Nassar did to her when she was 15 year old, living in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Denhollander, who is now a practicing attorney in Louisville and calls herself a sexual abuse activist, was the first victim to come forward with accusations. After Denhollander's allegations, many other women came forward. Nassar eventually pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison.
On Tuesday, Denhollander urged child abuse victims to report any abuse to trained professionals. She said victims often feel silence is safer, because they believe that those close to them won't believe their claims or won't want to get involved.
Other guests during Tuesday's virtual event that was emceed by Elizabeth Woolsey included Kosair Charities President Keith Inman, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Councilman David James.
