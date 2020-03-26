LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Hardin County deputy jailer is behind bars himself after authorities say he was charged with theft -- and it was an inmate who turned him in.
Officials say 58-year-old David Ford went into a home in Cecilia, Kentucky, and stole more than $10,000.
At the time, officials say Ford was employed at the Hardin County Detention Center as a deputy jailer.
The Hardin County Sheriff's Department says a prisoner under Ford's control learned that Ford had put the stolen cash in his home. The prisoner told authorities, and a search warrant was executed at Ford's home, where police say "a large amount of cash" was recovered.
Ford was arrested on Wednesday and charged with theft by unlawful taking. He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
Officials say he is no longer employed at the detention center.
