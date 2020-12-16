LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former resident of Jeffersonville is sharing his story to give hope to people who are struggling with mental health problems or addiction.
Michael Standiford has overdosed several times and was shot in 2018. Each time, the emergency room staff at U of L Health saved his life.
He recently wrote a letter thanking hospital staff and reminding them that the work they're doing really matters.
"Every time I went there, they reminded me there's good people in this world, and there's people that really care," he said. "Even when I gave up on myself, they never gave up on me. I had given up, but they never did, thank God for that."
Standiford has been sober for two years. He now lives in Florida and is working on a degree in psychology so he can help people struggling with addiction.
